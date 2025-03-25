HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kangana on Kamra: Who are these people, what credentials?

Tue, 25 March 2025
Bharatiya Janata Party MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut slammed standup artist Kunal Kamra for his alleged disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. 

Being asked about the demolition of her office by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in 2020 and the vandalism of the studio where Kamra had performed, the 'Emergency' actor said that what happened with her was "illegal", but what has happened now is "legal action". 

While speaking to the media, Kanagana said, "The way he (Kamra)was mocking me, what happened with me illegally...I will not connect these two incidents. What had happened with me was illegal, but here is being done legally." 

"You might be anyone, but insulting and defaming someone. A person for whom his/her respect is everything, and you insult and disregard them in the name of comedy. Shinde ji used to drive rickshaws, and now he has come so far on his own," she added. 

She accused Kamra of defaming and disregarding people in the name of comedy for "2 minutes of fame," and questioned what are the "credentials" of Kamra. She also raised 'concerns' on where the society is headed. 

 "Who are these people, and what are their credentials? Who couldn't do anything in their lives...If they can write, they should do so in literature. Abusing people and our culture in the name of comedy. We should think about where society is heading when someone does this only for 2 minutes of fame," she added. -- ANI

