Kamra's decision not to apologise is right: Congress

Tue, 25 March 2025
12:59
After stand-up artist Kunal Kamra refused to apologize for his remarks allegedly targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said that Kamra's decision not to apologise is right as he has not taken anyone's name. 

Criticising the vandalism of the Habitat Centre, Wadettiwar said that vandalism and suppressing anyone's voice is not right and a government should be able to take criticism. 

"If anything is wrong, then they should go to the court. Vandalism and suppressing anyone's voice is not right. A government should be able to take criticism. If someone has done a comedy for laughter, then the government should have laughed it off... Kangana Ranaut said even more derogatory words about your leaders, then it was called freedom of speech... Kunal Kamra's decision not to apologise is right... He has not taken anyone's name... No one is respecting the law... Such a government cannot last long. One or the other day, people would be enraged, and the government would have to pay..." the Congress MLA told reporters. 

Speaking on the recent controversy, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar stated that the legal process will take its course in the matter. "Jo galtiyaan karega woh jail mein jaayega...Under social justice, workers do their work, and under the law, the legal process takes course..." Mungantiwar told ANI.

