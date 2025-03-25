HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kalyan Banerjee calls Shivraj Chouhan 'dalal'

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
16:06
image
Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday accused Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of acting as a "dalal (broker) for the rich" as he slammed the Union government over pending central funds for West Bengal.
   
The BJP immediately hit back with Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary demanding an apology from the West Bengal MP for using "derogatory" language against Chouhan.
 
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Banerjee alleged that central funds for West Bengal under schemes such as MGNREGA and PMAYG were pending for the past three years. He accused the Centre of discriminating against the state as the BJP had failed to form a government there.
 
"Shivraj Chouhan is a 'dalal' (broker) for the rich... He doesn't work for the poor and that's why he was removed from the post of Madhya Pradesh chief minister," the MP from West Bengal's Serampore alleged.
 
The Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member repeated his "dalal" jibe several times.
 
During Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, DMK and Trinamool Congress MPs protested against the alleged delay in payment to some states for the rural employment scheme MGNREGA, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon
 
"They have not given us funds for the last three years. They are saying there are some discrepancies... (that)  there are 25 lakh fake job cards (under MGNREGA)... We have told them to carry forward criminal proceedings against the fake cards, but they can't deprive 10 crore people of West Bengal of the funds," Banerjee told reporters.
 
Banerjee  alleged that the funds were not released to West Bengal as the BJP has failed to win the state in the 2021 assembly polls.
 
"Shivraj Chouhan and PM Narendra Modi are against Bengal. They want to form a government there and are failing. They will never come to power there.  BJP leaders say don't give funds to Bengal," he claimed.
 
Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary, however, dismissed the allegations and said Banerjee should apologise for using unparliamentary language. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kunal Kamra given money, alleges Shiv Sena MP
LIVE! Kunal Kamra given money, alleges Shiv Sena MP

Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray
Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

Salian visited the office of the joint commissioner of police (crime) in south Mumbai accompanied by his lawyer, days after he moved the Bombay high court seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter...

This is legal, mine...: Kangana on Kamra club demolition
This is legal, mine...: Kangana on Kamra club demolition

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has criticized comedian Kunal Kamra for his recent remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, calling them "disrespectful" and "in bad taste." Ranaut, who was speaking to reporters...

Cash row: SC panel begins probe, visits judge's house
Cash row: SC panel begins probe, visits judge's house

The judges were inside the official residence of Justice Varma for around 30-35 minutes and apparently inspected the site, sources said.

Telangana tunnel collapse: Another body extricated
Telangana tunnel collapse: Another body extricated

The mortal remains of the individual were found on Tuesday morning, an official statement said. It was shifted to a hospital for post mortem and other procedures as per the norms.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD