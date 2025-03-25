Judge cash row: RS Chairman to meet Floor leaders

14:15

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday called a meeting of the leaders of various parties to decide the course of action the House should take on pleas by some MPs seeking discussion on the alleged discovery of cash from the official residence of a Delhi high court judge.

Meeting of the floor leaders of various political parties will take place at 4.30 pm on Tuesday, he said after rejecting a rule 267 notice of Haris Beeran of Kerala-based IUML who wanted a discussion on the matter by setting aside the business of the day.





Dhankhar said he had on Monday met Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on the "very critical issue that is agitating the minds in branches of governance".





"The issue is undoubtedly serious enough," he said.





According to him, Kharge had suggested calling a meeting of floor leaders and Nadda agreed.





"The three of us took note of the developments and also took note that for the first time, in an unprecedented manner, the Chief Justice of India took the initiative to put everything in the public domain," he said.





Dhankhar was referring to the apex court uploading on its website an in-house inquiry report, including photos and a video, into the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash at high court Yashwant Varma's official residence.





A fire at the storeroom of the official residence of Justice Varma on March 14 in posh Lutyens' Delhi locality purportedly led to the discovery of the cash by firefighters and police personnel.





Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has constituted a three-member panel to probe the discovery of "four to five semi-burnt sacks" of Indian currency notes after the fire incident.





Stating that legislature and judiciary function optimally when they perform best in their respective realm, he said, adding the Supreme Court putting the entire material available with it in the public domain has found wide acceptability in the country.





Pramod Tiwari of the Congress said justice should not just be done but also seen to be done and so steps need to be taken to ensure such incidents are not repeated.





On cue, Dhankhar referred to the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act passed by Parliament, saying if the mechanism for judicial appointments had not been struck down by the Supreme Court, things would have been different.





The law was passed by Rajya Sabha with near unanimity, with no dissension, only one abstention and was later endorsed by the requisite 16 state assemblies and signed by the President under article 111 of the Constitution, he said.





"Now, it is befitting the occasion to reiterate (that it) was a visionary step. And imagine if that had taken place, things would have been different."





"What emanated from the Indian Parliament as a historic development with rare convergence of unanimity since independence, found acceptance by needed state legislatures. We need to reflect on what happened to that," he said.





Dhankhar said under the Constitution, there is no provision that allows anyone to tinker with a Constitutional Amendment.





"There is no constitutional provision of review or appeal of a constitutional amendment. If there is a legislation (passed) by parliament or state legislatures, judicial review can take place on whether it is in conformity with the Constitutional provisions," he said. -- PTI