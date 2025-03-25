HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Jacqueline Fernandez to miss performing at IPL due to mom's ailing health

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
20:33
image
Actor Jacqueline Fernandez will skip performing at the IPL ceremony in Guwahati on Wednesday as her mother is not keeping well.  

A source close to the actress informed, "Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU recovering. As the family awaits further update from the doctors. In these challenging times, Jacqueline has chosen to be by her mother's side, and unfortunately will be missing performing at the IPL Ceremony."  

More details regarding the health of Jacqueline's mother are yet to be acquired.  

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Jacqueline was last seen sharing screen space with Sonu Sood in Fateh, which marked the latter's directorial debut. -- ANI                     

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Shreyas, Shashank power Kings to 243
IPL 2025 Updates: Shreyas, Shashank power Kings to 243

LIVE! India, China agree to work together for next SR meet
LIVE! India, China agree to work together for next SR meet

Govt may approve Rs 45K cr deal for 156 LCH
Govt may approve Rs 45K cr deal for 156 LCH

Of the 156 LCH, 90 would be for the Indian Army while 66 would be for the Indian Air Force.

Delhi govt to shift overcrowded Tihar jail to outskirts
Delhi govt to shift overcrowded Tihar jail to outskirts

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to relocate Tihar Jail to the city's outskirts, allocating Rs 10 crore in the 2025-26 budget for survey and consultancy services related to the move. The decision comes amid severe...

12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha assembly
12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha assembly

The Odisha Assembly Speaker, Surama Padhy, suspended 12 Congress MLAs for seven days for indiscipline in the House. The suspension followed a motion moved by the government Chief Whip, Saroj Pradhan. The suspended MLAs include the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD