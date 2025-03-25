HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ISIS greatest threat to Russia's security, says Russian envoy in Pak

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
21:18
image
Russia's Ambassador to Pakistan Albert P Khorev on Tuesday identified ISIS as the greatest threat to Russia's national and regional security, a media report said. 

He told the Express Tribune that Afghanistan's efforts to combat militancy were inadequate but attributed it to economic challenges and prevailing security conditions in the country. 

The Russian ambassador was speaking at The Express Tribune at its Peshawar office. 

Khorev identified ISIS as the greatest threat to Russia's national and regional security, stating that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation and working with regional partners under the 'Quartet' format to counter terrorism. 

Khorev also highlighted Russia's collaboration with regional countries under the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to eliminate militancy. 

He reaffirmed Moscow's support for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other regional states in tackling militant threats, The Express Tribune reported. 

Khorev also dismissed media reports alleging that Russia has found evidence of Pakistan supplying arms to Ukraine. 

"We have not found any proof of Pakistani arms supplies in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. All such claims are baseless," the paper quoted Khorev as saying. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Shreyas, Shashank power Kings to 243
IPL 2025 Updates: Shreyas, Shashank power Kings to 243

LIVE! India, China agree to work together for next SR meet
LIVE! India, China agree to work together for next SR meet

Govt may approve Rs 45K cr deal for 156 LCH
Govt may approve Rs 45K cr deal for 156 LCH

Of the 156 LCH, 90 would be for the Indian Army while 66 would be for the Indian Air Force.

Delhi govt to shift overcrowded Tihar jail to outskirts
Delhi govt to shift overcrowded Tihar jail to outskirts

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to relocate Tihar Jail to the city's outskirts, allocating Rs 10 crore in the 2025-26 budget for survey and consultancy services related to the move. The decision comes amid severe...

12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha assembly
12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha assembly

The Odisha Assembly Speaker, Surama Padhy, suspended 12 Congress MLAs for seven days for indiscipline in the House. The suspension followed a motion moved by the government Chief Whip, Saroj Pradhan. The suspended MLAs include the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD