ISIS greatest threat to Russia's security, says Russian envoy in Pak

He told the Express Tribune that Afghanistan's efforts to combat militancy were inadequate but attributed it to economic challenges and prevailing security conditions in the country.





The Russian ambassador was speaking at The Express Tribune at its Peshawar office.





Khorev identified ISIS as the greatest threat to Russia's national and regional security, stating that Moscow is closely monitoring the situation and working with regional partners under the 'Quartet' format to counter terrorism.





Khorev also highlighted Russia's collaboration with regional countries under the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) to eliminate militancy.





He reaffirmed Moscow's support for Pakistan, Afghanistan, and other regional states in tackling militant threats, The Express Tribune reported.





Khorev also dismissed media reports alleging that Russia has found evidence of Pakistan supplying arms to Ukraine.





"We have not found any proof of Pakistani arms supplies in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. All such claims are baseless," the paper quoted Khorev as saying. -- PTI

