Is the king home?

Mamata Banerjee outside Buckingham Palace

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her entourage are in London. Banerjee posted on X: "Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present. Before the day's engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London's timeless grandeur. From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution -- values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart. With a packed itinerary ahead, I look forward to deepening Bengal's engagement with Britain and reinforcing our enduring ties."