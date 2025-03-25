HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Is the king home?

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
09:25
Mamata Banerjee outside Buckingham Palace
Mamata Banerjee outside Buckingham Palace
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her entourage are in London. Banerjee posted on X: "Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present. Before the day's engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London's timeless grandeur. From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution -- values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart. With a packed itinerary ahead, I look forward to deepening Bengal's engagement with Britain and reinforcing our enduring ties."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump's NSA accidentally texted journalist war plans
LIVE! Trump's NSA accidentally texted journalist war plans

Said the same thing what Ajit said about Shinde: Kamra
Said the same thing what Ajit said about Shinde: Kamra

In a lengthy statement on X late Monday night, a defiant Kamra said those busy leaking his number on social media or calling him incessantly should know that it all goes to his voicemail where they will be subjected to "the very song"...

'Pakistan Seen As A State Devoid Of Hope'
'Pakistan Seen As A State Devoid Of Hope'

'No military offensive by Pakistan will end the insurgency in Balochistan without simultaneous, concerted efforts toward political dialogue to de-escalate tensions.'

Salaries, allowances of MPs hiked; income rises to....
Salaries, allowances of MPs hiked; income rises to....

The Indian government has increased the salaries of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 24 percent, effective April 1, 2023. This increase was based on the Cost Inflation Index and brings their monthly salary to Rs 1.24 lakh. The notification...

Shimla school drops Eid celebration plan after threat
Shimla school drops Eid celebration plan after threat

A private school in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, withdrew its decision to ask students to wear "kurta-pajama" and bring special food for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations after it sparked a row with a local right-wing organization and some religious...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD