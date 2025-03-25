HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India, China agree to work together for next SR meet in Delhi

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
21:39
image
India and China on Tuesday agreed to work together to make "substantial preparation" for the next meeting of their Special Representatives (SR) on the boundary question that is set to be held in the national capital later this year. 

The decision was taken at a fresh edition of talks held in Beijing under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs. 

The ministry of external affairs said the WMCC meeting was held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and both sides "comprehensively" reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control. 

"The two sides agreed to work together to make substantial preparation for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR), which will be held in India later this year," it said in a statement. 

The MEA said peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations. 

"The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management," it said. 

The Indian readout said the two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Shreyas, Shashank power Kings to 243
IPL 2025 Updates: Shreyas, Shashank power Kings to 243

LIVE! India, China agree to work together for next SR meet
LIVE! India, China agree to work together for next SR meet

Govt may approve Rs 45K cr deal for 156 LCH
Govt may approve Rs 45K cr deal for 156 LCH

Of the 156 LCH, 90 would be for the Indian Army while 66 would be for the Indian Air Force.

Delhi govt to shift overcrowded Tihar jail to outskirts
Delhi govt to shift overcrowded Tihar jail to outskirts

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to relocate Tihar Jail to the city's outskirts, allocating Rs 10 crore in the 2025-26 budget for survey and consultancy services related to the move. The decision comes amid severe...

12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha assembly
12 Congress MLAs suspended from Odisha assembly

The Odisha Assembly Speaker, Surama Padhy, suspended 12 Congress MLAs for seven days for indiscipline in the House. The suspension followed a motion moved by the government Chief Whip, Saroj Pradhan. The suspended MLAs include the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD