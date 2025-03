India, China agree to work together for next SR meet in Delhi

21:39





The decision was taken at a fresh edition of talks held in Beijing under the framework of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.





The ministry of external affairs said the WMCC meeting was held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and both sides "comprehensively" reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control.





"The two sides agreed to work together to make substantial preparation for the next meeting of the Special Representatives (SR), which will be held in India later this year," it said in a statement.





The MEA said peace and tranquillity on the border are critical for the smooth development of overall bilateral relations.





"The two sides explored various measures and proposals to give effect to the decisions taken during the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question in Beijing in December 2024 and to advance effective border management," it said.





The Indian readout said the two sides agreed to maintain and strengthen relevant diplomatic and military mechanisms towards this end. -- PTI

