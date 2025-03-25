Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods





Harvard Health advises: 'Choose the right anti-inflammatory foods, and you may be able to reduce your risk of illness. Consistently pick the wrong ones, and you could accelerate the inflammatory disease process'.

Inflammation, when it persists, can cause a whole bunch of of chronic diseases, be it type 2 diabetes, heart ailments or Alzheimer's. Certain foods -- Harvard Health calls them 'the most powerful tools to combat inflammation' -- can help reverse chronic inflammation or make sure inflammation does not come along in the first place.