First indigenously-built MRI scanner to be installed in AIIMS-Delhi

The initiative is aimed at considerably reducing the cost of Magnetic Resonance Imaging scanning and reliance on imported machines, thus allowing wider public access.





A memorandum of understanding for installation of the 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner has been signed between the premier hospital and Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) -- an autonomous research and development organisation, functioning under the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), in Mumbai.





AIIMS-Delhi director Dr M Srinivas said the majority of equipment in critical and post operative care, ICUs, robotics, MRIs in India were imported.





"The development of this indigenous MRI machine is a major step towards becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat to reduce dependence on foreign imported devices," he said.





"As we have the experience of using the best of global equipment, we can compare and provide feedback for necessary improvements so that the machine is clinically proven for deployment in health facilities. The aim is also to ensure that it meets standards," he added.





There is no mechanism in place at present to check norms and validate MRI scanners in India as they are not made in the country, said PH Rao, the SAMEER director general. -- PTI

