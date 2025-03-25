Diarrhoea, Viral Infections Spur Probiotics Sales

14:23

Antidiarrheals and anti-flatulents have also grown in strong double digits -- 36 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.





Sheetal Sapale, vice president, commercial, Pharmarack, told Business Standard that the gastrointestinal segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the Indian Pharma Market (IPM), and is now ranked the second biggest therapy after cardiac.





Gastro therapy sales have clocked a double-digit five-year CAGR at 13 per cent. It has posted double-digit growth every year in the past five years, she said. "Probiotics, oral electrolytes, and anti-flatulatents come out to be the segments that have more than doubled in the past five years. While disturbed seasonal trends, increases in general temperatures and extreme variations in temperature during the day increase the incidences of viral infections and diarrhoea cases," Sapale said.





"COVID-19 has also propelled proactive self-medication/self-care that may have led to increased consumption of some of these categories," she added.





Five gastro brands feature in the top 20 drug brands list in the IPM, competing with anti-diabetic and cardiac categories.







Antacids continue to remain the top-selling category in gastrointestinal therapy, accounting for 38 per cent share of the total sales. Despite a high base, antacid sales have also clocked 11 per cent CAGR over the last five years.









Probiotics and oral electrolytes sales have been growing at a fast clip in the gastrointestinal therapy segment, clocking a 23 per cent and 21 per cent five-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), respectively, according to data sourced from market research firm Pharmarack.