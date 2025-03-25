BSE Sensex top gainers today

17:25





Retreating from its early highs, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 32.81 points or 0.04 percent at 78,017.19.





As many as 20 of its components ended lower and 10 advanced.





During the day, it jumped 757.31 points or 0.97 percent to 78,741.69 but squandered most of the gains in mid-session due to profit taking.





The NSE Nifty eked out gains of 10.30 points or 0.04 percent to close at 23,668.65.





Stock markets closed almost flat due to profit booking in heavyweights across sectors after recent sharp gains, analysts said.





Sensex and Nifty have surged over 5.5 percent since March 17.





From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers.

