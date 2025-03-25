BSE Sensex top gainers today

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty eked out gains to extend their winning run to the seventh day on Tuesday, largely driven by gains in select bluechips like HDFC Bank, Infosys and Ultratech Cement. 

Retreating from its early highs, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed higher by 32.81 points or 0.04 percent at 78,017.19. 

As many as 20 of its components ended lower and 10 advanced. 

During the day, it jumped 757.31 points or 0.97 percent to 78,741.69 but squandered most of the gains in mid-session due to profit taking. 

The NSE Nifty eked out gains of 10.30 points or 0.04 percent to close at 23,668.65. 

Stock markets closed almost flat due to profit booking in heavyweights across sectors after recent sharp gains, analysts said. 

Sensex and Nifty have surged over 5.5 percent since March 17. 

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers.

LIVE! IndusInd Bank shares tank over 5%
Disha Salian's father seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray
Salian visited the office of the joint commissioner of police (crime) in south Mumbai accompanied by his lawyer, days after he moved the Bombay high court seeking a fresh probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of his daughter...

Cash row: SC panel begins probe, visits judge's house
The judges were inside the official residence of Justice Varma for around 30-35 minutes and apparently inspected the site, sources said.

'No one in Dharavi will be left behind'
The ongoing survey for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project has surpassed the scope of the 2007-08 survey, with over 63,000 tenements already mapped. The survey, which includes ground floor and upper floor structures, aims to provide...

Panipat battle symbol of Maratha bravery: Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that the third battle of Panipat, fought in 1761, was a symbol of the bravery of Marathas and not their defeat. He said the state government is building a memorial to Chhatrapati...

