Bengaluru: Wife, mother-in-law arrested for real estate agent's murder

Tue, 25 March 2025
22:24
Days after a 37-year-old real estate agent was found murdered near an under-construction building in BGS Layout, his wife and mother-in-law were arrested in connection with the crime, the police said on Tuesday. 

Yashasvini (19) and her mother, Hema Bhai (37), were arrested on Monday for the murder of her husband, Lokanath Singh, which took place in Soladevanahalli on March 22, they said. 

Yashasvini had married Singh a few months ago against her parents' wishes. However, she later discovered his extramarital affair, which led to frequent fights between the couple. 

She eventually moved back to her parents' house. 

Singh allegedly pressured her to return home and also harassed her parents over the issue. 

He even threatened her, saying that if she did not return, he would take her mother instead, police officials said. 

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer stated that Yashasvini had laced her husband's food with sleeping pills to make him drowsy. 

When he started losing consciousness, her mother allegedly stabbed him two to three times on the left side of his neck with a knife. 

The crime came to light when a passerby discovered Singh's body near the under-construction building in BGS Layout, Bilijaji village, and alerted the police. 

Yashasvini did not want to continue her marriage and intended to divorce Singh, police added. -- PTI

