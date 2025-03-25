HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India CEO, senior executives to fly economy under new policy

Tue, 25 March 2025
23:39
image
Air India CEO, top-notch executives and senior commanders may be seen flying in the airline's economy class across Indian cities as part of the carrier's new travel policy for its staff, which comes into effect in phases from next month, according to sources. 

The airline, which went back into the hands of its original owner Tata Group in January 2022, has seen a rising demand for premium class seats--business and premium economy -- in the last 27 months, making the management come up with such a policy in the interest of the customers, they said. 

For the top management (vice-president and above), the policy would be effective from April 1 while for senior commanders from June 1, according to sources. 

The policy also offers an upgrade option, which can be availed if a business or premium class seat remains unsold or unoccupied 50 minutes prior to the departure of the flight, as per the sources. 

"With this (policy), we want to ensure that our premium seats, both business and premium economy, for which we are seeing huge demand, are available for booking to our customers first, demonstrating a culture of customer-centricity in the new Air India," an Air India spokesperson said. 

Prior to this, staff on duty were entitled to business class travel even for domestic travel while on work. -- PTI

