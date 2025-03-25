HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

6 held in connection with BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav's murder case

Tue, 25 March 2025
Share:
19:20
image
The police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav, who was allegedly killed with a lethal injection, the police said on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred on March 10 when Gulfam Singh Yadav, 60, was at his village farm and three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a poisonous substance, the police said. 

Superintendent of police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that Mahesh Yadav, Gram Pradhan of Madhli village, and his son Ravi Yadav quarrelled with Gulfam Singh during the MLC elections. 

Gulfam Singh Yadav was planning to move a no-confidence motion against block pramukh Ravi Yadav due to which this incident was planned and executed. 

In this case, Mahesh Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Mukesh, Ramniwas and Sudhir have been arrested and sent to jail, the SP said. 

He added that police also examined the CCTV footage during the investigation. 

"Yadav was taken to Aligarh for treatment but died on the way. A police team was deployed to investigate the case," circle officer (Gunnaur) Deepak Tiwari had earlier said. 

Tiwari had also said Yadav was associated with the BJP. He had contested an assembly bypoll on a BJP ticket. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Rashid strikes; Arya out for 23-ball 47
IPL 2025 Updates: Rashid strikes; Arya out for 23-ball 47

LIVE! Odisha assembly suspends 12 Cong MLAs for 7 days
LIVE! Odisha assembly suspends 12 Cong MLAs for 7 days

NCP-SP leaders behind minister's extortion case: CM
NCP-SP leaders behind minister's extortion case: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has alleged that leaders of the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) were involved in a "conspiracy" against his cabinet colleague Jaykumar Gore in a case involving a woman. Fadnavis...

Said what 1st dy CM said about 2nd dy CM: Kamra amid row
Said what 1st dy CM said about 2nd dy CM: Kamra amid row

In a lengthy statement on X late Monday night, a defiant Kamra said those busy leaking his number on social media or calling him incessantly should know that it all goes to his voicemail where they will be subjected to "the very song"...

Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case
Army seeks fair probe into Col assault case

The Indian Army has demanded a fair and time-bound investigation into the assault of Colonel Pushpinder Singh Bath by 12 Punjab Police personnel. The incident occurred on March 13-14 over a parking dispute in Patiala. The Punjab Police...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD