Woman IB officer found dead on railway track in Kerala

19:08





The body of Megha, 24, was discovered on the railway track near the Chakka area of the Kerala capital at around 9.30 am, they said.





The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College for a post-mortem. Megha, hailing from Pathanamthitta district, was working in the emigration section of the international airport in Thiruvananthapuram.





A detailed investigation has been launched into the incident, they added. -- PTI

