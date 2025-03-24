HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who won this match?

Mon, 24 March 2025
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Novak Djokovic share a passion for tennis along with their beliefs about vaccines. Kennedy, the nation's top health official, posted a photo on X on Sunday of himself and Djokovic standing on a tennis court holding tennis rackets.

"Novak Djokovic. First in tennis. First in integrity. First in courage. Guess who won this match?" Kennedy captioned the post.

Kennedy, the secretary of Health and Human Services, rejected an "anti-vaccine" label earlier this year during his senate confirmation hearings but has since repeated his skeptical views of vaccines in interviews and other public statements.

