Where is freedom of speech?: Jaya reacts to Kamra row

Speaking to mediapersons at the Parliament premises, Jaya Bachchan questioned the limits placed on freedom of expression in the country.





Reacting to the controversy and vandalism of the comedy club, the actor-turned-politician said, "If there is a restriction on speaking, what will become of you? You are anyway in a bad situation. There are restrictions on you. You would be told to speak just on this and nothing else, that do not interview Jaya Bachchan."





She added, "Where is freedom of speech? There is freedom of action only when there is a ruckus -- beat up the opposition, rape women, murder them. What else? You (Eknath Shinde) left your real party and formed another party for power. Isn't that an insult of Balasaheb?" -- ANI

In the ongoing row over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's recent remarks, several political figures, including Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan and Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, have come forward to defend Kamra's freedom of expression and criticize the actions of those who vandalized the Mumbai venue where his show was filmed.