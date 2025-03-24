HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
We will find out where you are: Nirupam to Kamra

Mon, 24 March 2025
12:46
image
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday demanded that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra withdraw his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and apologise for it, or else face the wrath of the party workers. 

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Nirupam said the Shiv Sainiks were agitated and looking out for Kamra to take "revenge" for insulting Shinde.

"If Kamra has freedom of speech and can "misuse" the constitutional provision, the Shiv Sainiks have the freedom to react," he said. 

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Deputy CM Shinde during his show, officials said. 

The police also registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising on Sunday the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show with "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located, they said. Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film "Dil To Pagal Hai", eliciting laughter from the audience. 

Hitting out at Kamra, Nirupam said, "Looks like Kamra is hiding out of Mumbai. Years ago, he left the city after a backlash over his programme and relocated to Gurgaon. If he is still there, we will find him out." Nirupam also accused Kamra of being a 'dalal' of the opposition INDIA alliance and part of the "Congress ecosystem". 

He demanded that the comedian withdraw his remarks, apologise or face the anger of the Shiv Sainiks for insulting Shinde, who holds a constitutional post and whose politics was approved by the people in the November 2024 state assembly polls. -- PTI

