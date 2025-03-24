HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Video of Punjab pastor facing harassment charge shows him slapping woman, man

Mon, 24 March 2025
18:33
Pastor Bajinder Singh/Image courtesy Facebook
A pastor in Punjab facing a sexual harassment case is back in the news after a video of him purportedly arguing and slapping a woman and a man has been distributed widely on social media platforms. 

Pastor Bajinder Singh (42), a self-styled Christian preacher had been previously booked on charges of sexual harassment based on a complaint by a 22-year-old woman on February 28. 

Later, the police formed a three-member special investigation team to probe the charges against him and the Punjab State Women Commission had taken suo-motu notice of the matter, issuing instructions to provide security to the complainant. 

In the recent video, which appears to be a CCTV footage of a room, reportedly dated February 14, Singh is seen arguing and throwing a bunch of papers at the woman, before slapping her. 

He is also seen purportedly slapping a man multiple times in the video. 

The police said they are yet to receive any complaint in the matter after the video surfaced on social media platforms, though a verification process is underway to ascertain the authenticity of the video, the place and the time of the incident. 

The self-styled Christian preacher runs two churches --  The Church of Glory and Wisdom' at Tajpur in Jalandhar and another in Majri in Mohali. 

He became a Christian preacher in 2012, with his supporters claiming that his church has many branches in India and abroad. 

The church holds congregations where a large number of people come in anticipation of curing their ailments. 

These congregations are broadcast live on the YouTube channel 'Prophet Bajinder Singh', which has 3.74 million subscribers. -- PTI

