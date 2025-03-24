HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Uproar in LS over DK Shivakumar's Constitution remark

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
13:22
image
The BJP on Monday forced repeated adjournments in the Lok Sabha over Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's remarks suggesting changing the Constitution to accommodate four per cent reservation for Muslims in the state.

BJP members were on their feet, apparently raising the issue of reservation for Muslims in government contracts, when the Lok Sabha convened at 11 am. 
 
Samajwadi Party members too rushed to the Well waving posters while trying to flag matters of atrocities against women in Uttar Pradesh.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla strongly disapproved of SP members carrying posters to the House and adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

When the House re-convened, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the remarks by a person sitting on a Constitutional post to change the Constitution to facilitate four per cent reservation for Muslims is unacceptable.

"How can the House watch in silence? Congress should clarify the person should be sacked. You claim to give reservations to Muslims and resort to theatrics of carrying a photograph of Babasaheb Ambedkar and a copy of the Constitution in your pocket," Rijiju said.

Some Congress members tried to counter Rijiju, leading to din in the House. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul: India will be destroyed if RSS takes control of...
LIVE! Rahul: India will be destroyed if RSS takes control of...

Fadnavis reacts on Kunal Kamra's 'gaddar' joke on Shinde
Fadnavis reacts on Kunal Kamra's 'gaddar' joke on Shinde

Fadnavis said, "The 2024 assembly polls results have shown who is a gaddar (traitor) and who is a khuddar (self-respecting). People have put a stamp of approval on Shinde being the true inheritor of (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray's...

Mumbai comedy club shuts down after Kunal Kamra's act
Mumbai comedy club shuts down after Kunal Kamra's act

In an Instagram post on Monday, the studio said: "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us."

BJP vs Cong over DKS' 'changing Constitution' remark
BJP vs Cong over DKS' 'changing Constitution' remark

The Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of parliament, was adjourned on Monday without transacting any business due to a heated exchange between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress over the issue of...

Cash row: Justice Yashwant Varma stripped of judicial work
Cash row: Justice Yashwant Varma stripped of judicial work

The Delhi High Court has withdrawn the judicial work of Justice Yashwant Varma "with immediate effect" after allegations of a large amount of cash being found at his residence following a fire. The Supreme Court had previously uploaded...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD