HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Truck carrying 300 LPG cylinders catches fire in UP, blasts trigger panic

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
22:50
File image
File image
A gas agency truck caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Monday afternoon, triggering a series of explosions in more than 300 LPG cylinders loaded on it, officials said. 

No casualties were reported in the incident, but frightened villagers evacuated the area near the gas agency warehouse, additional superintendent of police Mukesh Chandra Mishra said. 

He said the truck carrying more than 345 LPG cylinders, owned by Mahalaxmi Gas Agency, caught fire due to unidentified reasons near Rajau Parsapur village in Bithri Chainpur area. 

The blaze led to successive explosions in the cylinders, creating panic in the surrounding villages, he said. 

Upon receiving information, police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after about two-and-a-half hours of efforts, he added. 

Locals said the explosions were heard up to three kilometers away, and cylinder fragments were found scattered in fields nearly half a kilometre from the site. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Du Plessis out for 29; DC sink further
IPL 2025 Updates: Du Plessis out for 29; DC sink further

LIVE! Shimla school drops pre-Eid festivities after threat
LIVE! Shimla school drops pre-Eid festivities after threat

SC collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer
SC collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer

The Supreme Court collegium has confirmed the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court. This decision comes after an inquiry was initiated against Justice Varma regarding the alleged...

Cash row: Plea in SC for FIR against Delhi HC judge
Cash row: Plea in SC for FIR against Delhi HC judge

A plea in the Supreme Court of India seeks a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over the alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The plea challenges a...

FIR against Kamra over Shinde remark; 12 Sainiks arrested
FIR against Kamra over Shinde remark; 12 Sainiks arrested

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show. The police also registered a case against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD