HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'There will be dire consequences': Sena warns Kunal Kamra

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
09:08
image
Shiv Sena leaders on Sunday took umbrage at stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra targeting their party head and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
  
Shiv Sena workers vandalised Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar area where Kamra's show with 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed and sought an FIR against him, police said.

Thane Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske said, "Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake (apparently referring to Shinde). Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences."

Kunal Kamra has accepted money from Uddhav Thackeray and is targeting Eknath Shinde, Mhaske alleged.

"We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," the Thane Lok Sabha MP added.

"His party is left with nobody so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realize the consequences of criticising Shinde," Mhaske said attacking Thackeray.

Mhaske also slammed Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut for circulating the video on X.

In a post on X, Raut said, "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister."

Raut tagged the personal X handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said he would show "Kamra his level" and asked him to apologise.

"I am going to file an FIR against Kamra at MIDC police station," Patel said. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'There will be dire consequences': Sena warns Kamra
LIVE! 'There will be dire consequences': Sena warns Kamra

Meerut murder accused experience withdrawal symptoms
Meerut murder accused experience withdrawal symptoms

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused of murdering former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, are experiencing drug withdrawal symptoms while in judicial custody. Jail officials say the duo are showing signs of distress, including...

Rohit Joins IPL's Unwanted List
Rohit Joins IPL's Unwanted List

This was the 18th duck of Rohit Sharma's IPL career -- equaling Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik for the most ducks in the T20 league.

Foxconn Chief's Ride May Bring Good News For TN
Foxconn Chief's Ride May Bring Good News For TN

What transpired during that drive was one of the most compelling investment pitches made by an Indian state in decades.

Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist
Sambhal violence: Mosque chief held; high alert in dist

Zafar Ali, the president of the Shahi Jama Masjid committee in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday in connection with the violence that erupted in November 2022 over a court-ordered survey of the mosque. Ali's brother alleged...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD