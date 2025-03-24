'There will be dire consequences': Sena warns Kunal Kamra

09:08

Shiv Sena leaders on Sunday took umbrage at stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra targeting their party head and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena workers vandalised Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar area where Kamra's show with 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed and sought an FIR against him, police said.





Thane Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske said, "Kamra is a contract comedian. But he should not have stepped on the tail of a snake (apparently referring to Shinde). Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences."





Kunal Kamra has accepted money from Uddhav Thackeray and is targeting Eknath Shinde, Mhaske alleged.





"We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," the Thane Lok Sabha MP added.





"His party is left with nobody so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realize the consequences of criticising Shinde," Mhaske said attacking Thackeray.





Mhaske also slammed Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut for circulating the video on X.





In a post on X, Raut said, "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister."





Raut tagged the personal X handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.





Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said he would show "Kamra his level" and asked him to apologise.





"I am going to file an FIR against Kamra at MIDC police station," Patel said. -- PTI