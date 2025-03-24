HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Shimla school drops pre-Eid festivities after right-wing threat

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
21:23
File image
File image
A private school in Shimla on Monday withdrew its decision asking students to wear 'kurta-pajama' with a small cap and bring 'roti' roll with 'paneer', 'sevaiyan' and dry fruits for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations after it sparked a row. 

The school was forced to roll back its decision after a local right-wing organisation, Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti, warned to hold protests outside the educational institution. 

Some religious outfits and commoners also expressed their concern over the matter on social media. 

The private English-medium Auckland House School issued the directions to the students for March 28, the last Friday before the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. 

However, the decision did not go well with the Dev Bhoomi Sangarsh Samiti which termed the directions as against the principle of secularism enshrined in the Constitution. 

It warned to "gherao" the school and take legal action against it if the decision was not withdrawn. 

Members of the Samiti alleged that an attempt was "unfortunately" being made to promote Islam in Himachal Pradesh and warned to launch an agitation if the decision was not taken back. 

The school authorities withdrew its decision and said "safety and well-being of our children is our highest priority". 

They said, "The planned Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations for classes nursery to 2 was a part of their efforts to help young students appreciate India's cultural diversity -- just as we celebrate Holi, Diwali and Christmas." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Du Plessis out for 29; DC sink further
IPL 2025 Updates: Du Plessis out for 29; DC sink further

LIVE! Shimla school drops pre-Eid festivities after threat
LIVE! Shimla school drops pre-Eid festivities after threat

SC collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer
SC collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer

The Supreme Court collegium has confirmed the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court. This decision comes after an inquiry was initiated against Justice Varma regarding the alleged...

Cash row: Plea in SC for FIR against Delhi HC judge
Cash row: Plea in SC for FIR against Delhi HC judge

A plea in the Supreme Court of India seeks a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over the alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The plea challenges a...

FIR against Kamra over Shinde remark; 12 Sainiks arrested
FIR against Kamra over Shinde remark; 12 Sainiks arrested

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show. The police also registered a case against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD