Set fire in Nagpur, now Mumbai: Sena UBT on Shinde Sena

Police bandobast in Nagpur





"They ignited fire like this in Nagpur. They are now doing this in Mumbai. What kind of intolerance is this? If you don't like something, file a Police complaint but if there is such behaviour, I think people of Mumbai are watching, Maharashtra is watching how law and order is being taken into hand and they have stooped to hooliganism," Chaturvedi told ANI in Delhi.





The UBT MP further took a jibe at Shinde Sena, saying that the party is threatening action over a joke in which the Deputy Chief Minister's name was not even mentioned, and that the vandalism shows that there "was some truth" in the statement.





"They are threatening over a joke where Eknath Shinde's name was not even mentioned, only the intelligent would have got the hint. If you have an objection, lodge an FIR and make us of the legal procedure. Their vandalism shows that it has hurt them and what he is saying through a joke has truth in it," she added.





Meanwhile, An FIR has been registered against both Kunal Kamra and the Shiv Sena's youth wing, as the group had vandalised the club where the sketch stand-up was performed by Kamra. -- ANI









