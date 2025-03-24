Sensex rallies over 1,000 points

16:13





The Nifty 50 index surged by 307.95 points, or 1.32 per cent, to settle at 23,658.35, while the BSE Sensex jumped 1,078.87 points, or more than 1.4 per cent, to close at 77,984.38. Experts attribute the rally to improving government capital expenditure, positive GDP growth trends, and stable trade conditions. -- ANI

Indian stock markets witnessed a strong rally on Monday, driven by positive economic indicators and improving global sentiment. Both key indices, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, registered impressive gains of over 1.3 per cent by the closing bell.