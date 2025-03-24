HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex rallies over 1,000 points

Mon, 24 March 2025
Indian stock markets witnessed a strong rally on Monday, driven by positive economic indicators and improving global sentiment. Both key indices, Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex, registered impressive gains of over 1.3 per cent by the closing bell.

The Nifty 50 index surged by 307.95 points, or 1.32 per cent, to settle at 23,658.35, while the BSE Sensex jumped 1,078.87 points, or more than 1.4 per cent, to close at 77,984.38. Experts attribute the rally to improving government capital expenditure, positive GDP growth trends, and stable trade conditions. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will apologise but...: Kunal Kamra
Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row
"Kamra merely expressed his views. He stated the facts and voiced the public opinion," Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai.

BJP vs Cong over DKS' 'changing Constitution' remark
The Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of parliament, was adjourned on Monday without transacting any business due to a heated exchange between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress over the issue of...

Was RG Kar incident gangrape, Calcutta HC asks CBI
The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to produce the case diary related to its investigation into the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital. The court questioned the CBI about the possibility of gang rape or...

'Anti-India' slogans: SC seeks Maha reply to contempt plea
The Supreme Court has directed a Maharashtra authority to respond to a man's plea for initiating contempt action against it after his properties were demolished for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during a cricket match. The...

