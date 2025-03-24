Senior bureaucrat Ajay Seth designated as finance secretary

18:52





Seth, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Karnataka cadre, is currently the secretary of the department of economic affairs.





The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Seth as the finance secretary, said the order issued by the personnel ministry.





The vacancy was necessitated following appointment of Tuhin Kant Pandey as the chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India recently.





As per the convention, the senior-most secretary in the Union finance ministry is designated as the finance secretary. -- PTI

Senior bureaucrat Ajay Seth was on Monday designated as the new finance secretary, according to an official order.