Sena workers vandalise hotel over Kamra's Shinde jokes

Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised a hotel in Mumbai's Khar area where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's show with gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Deputy CM Eknath Shinde was filmed, police said.





The vandals ransacked Hotel Unicontinental in the Khar area where the show was shot and sought an FIR be registered against Kamra.





According to a police official, the party workers reached the auditorium of the hotel after a video of Kamra's jibe against Shinde went viral on social media.





The video was also posted on X by Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut by saying "Kunal Ka Kamal".





Kamra taunted Shinde using a modified version of a Hindi song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai, eliciting laughter from the audience.





Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra that he would be chased by Sena workers throughout the country. "You will be forced to flee India," he said in a video message.





Calling Kamra a "contract comedian", Mhaske said he should not have stepped on the "tail of a snake (apparently referring to Shinde)".





"Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences," he warned.

The MP from Thane also alleged that the comedian has accepted money from Sena (UBT0 chief Uddhav Thackeray and is targeting Shinde.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said he would show "Kamra his level" and asked him to apologise.





Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the vandalism at the hotel, calling it a "cowardly" act.





In a post on X, Thackeray said, "Mindhe's coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on eknath mindhe, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone."





"By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe," he said. -- PTI