HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sebi Asks Intermediaries To Register With Google, Meta For Ads

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
12:01
image
In a bid to curb investment frauds on social media platforms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India directed all intermediaries to register with platform providers such as Google and Meta for publishing advertisements.

The move is aimed at bringing in transparency and verifying authenticity of advertisements, along with curbing fraudulent activities.

Intermediaries such as mutual funds, investment advisers, stock brokers, and research analysts will have to register with these social media platform providers (SSPMs) using their email ids and mobile numbers used on the Sebi intermediary portal.

"These SMPPs will thereafter carry out advertiser verification of Sebi-registered intermediaries, after which, intermediaries will be permitted to upload or publish advertisements on these platforms," Sebi stated.

The market watchdog's directive comes after rising concerns about the rapid increase in frauds related to the securities market on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X (previously Twitter) and Telegram.

Sebi stated that perpetrators of such frauds are enticing victims in the name of providing online trading courses, seminars, and giving misleading testimonials, and promising assured risk-free returns through social media platforms.

All intermediaries have been asked to update their details on Sebi's database by April 30.

Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kamra must apologise to Shinde: Fadnavis
LIVE! Kamra must apologise to Shinde: Fadnavis

FIR against Kunal Kamra for 'gaddar' remark on Shinde
FIR against Kunal Kamra for 'gaddar' remark on Shinde

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show. The police also registered a case against...

'We Will Make Kunal Kamra Regret...'
'We Will Make Kunal Kamra Regret...'

'We don't believe in violence. Shiv Sena doesn't believe in violence. But...'

Nagpur violence: Key accused's house demolished
Nagpur violence: Key accused's house demolished

A few days back, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation issued a notice to Khan, citing various lapses and lack of the building plan approval (for his house), sources said.

Marriage doesn't grant husband ownership over his wife: HC
Marriage doesn't grant husband ownership over his wife: HC

'By uploading an intimate video on Facebook, the applicant (husband) has gravely breached the sanctity of the marital relationship. A husband is expected to honour the trust, faith, and confidence reposed in him by his wife, particularly...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD