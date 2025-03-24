Scribe booked for Shivaji Maharaj remarks held

17:50





"Koratkar was taken into custody in Telangana and is being brought to Maharashtra," an official said.





A case was filed against Koratkar for making derogatory remarks about 17th-century Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son, Chhatrapati Sambhaji.





Koratkar made these arguments while seeking anticipatory bail before the Bombay high court.





However, the court refused to grant interim relief.





The journalist is accused of threatening Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant and making inflammatory remarks that allegedly incite communal enmity.





The case was registered based on an audio conversation between Koratkar and Sawant, during which the journalist allegedly made the objectionable comments.





Koratkar denied the allegations, reiterating that his phone was compromised and the audio was doctored.





He also mentioned that he had issued a public apology, as he sought pre-arrest bail. -- PTI

