SC collegium confirms transfer of Justice Varma

Mon, 24 March 2025
17:32
Justice Yashwant Varma
Justice Yashwant Varma
The Supreme Court collegium on Monday confirmed the transfer of Delhi high court's Justice Yashwant Varma, facing an enquiry over the alleged discovery of huge cash from his official residence and from whom judicial work was withdrawn, to his parent Allahabad high court. 

The transfer recommendation to the Centre was made public in a resolution uploaded on the top court website. 

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on March 20 and 24, 2025 has recommended the repatriation of Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, high court of Delhi, to the high court of Judicature at Allahabad," said the resolution. 

On March 21, the Supreme Court said Delhi high court Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya had initiated an in-house inquiry against Justice Varma and there was a separate proposal to transfer him. 

"There is misinformation and rumours are being spread with regard to the incident at the residence of Justice Yashwant Varma," the SC statement added. -- PTI

