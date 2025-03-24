HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee recovers 2025 losses; jumps 31 paise to close at 85.67 against USD

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
19:53
image
Rising for the seventh straight session, the rupee appreciated 31 paise to close at 85.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, wiping off all its losses in 2025, supported by a positive trend in domestic equity markets and fresh foreign capital inflows. 

Besides, lower global crude price levels and continuing weakness in the greenback also bolstered sentiments, traders said. 

However, lurking risks -- ranging from liquidity constraints to reciprocal tariff implementations -- continue to pose challenges for the local unit, they added. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.93, then touched an intraday high of 85.49 and a low of 86.01 against the greenback. 

The unit ended the session at 85.67 (provisional), registering a gain of 31 paise from its previous closing level. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Pant, Pooran perish as DC fight back
IPL 2025 Updates: Pant, Pooran perish as DC fight back

LIVE! Justice Varma's transfer: Bar body on strike from Tue
LIVE! Justice Varma's transfer: Bar body on strike from Tue

Nagpur violence: HC stays razing houses of 2 accused
Nagpur violence: HC stays razing houses of 2 accused

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered a stay on the demolition of the houses of two accused, including Fahim Khan, in the violence case, criticizing the administration for "high-handedness." The court questioned why the...

SC collegium confirms Justice Varma's Allahabad transfer
SC collegium confirms Justice Varma's Allahabad transfer

The Supreme Court collegium has confirmed the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court. This decision comes after an inquiry was initiated against Justice Varma regarding the alleged...

Is Kunal Kamra obsessed with controversies?
Is Kunal Kamra obsessed with controversies?

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again found himself at the center of a controversy, this time for his comments about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra has been a controversial figure for years, with his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD