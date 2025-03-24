HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes charge as BJP Kerala chief

Mon, 24 March 2025
16:29
image
Former Union Minister and technocrat-turned-politician Rajeev Chandrasekhar assumed office as the BJP's state president on Monday, declaring his mission to bring the NDA government to power in Kerala, a state largely dominated by the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF.

Addressing party workers, Chandrasekhar stated that he had been entrusted with the responsibility of leading the BJP-led alliance to victory in the state and vowed to return only after achieving this goal. 

Expressing gratitude to party leaders and workers, Chandrasekhar said he was proud to take on the role. "For entrusting me with this responsibility, I wholeheartedly thank my high command Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, and others," he said. "I also extend my gratitude to all former state presidents and those who have sacrificed their lives for the party. Their dedication will serve as a guiding force in my journey ahead," he added. 

Reflecting on the BJP's growing influence in Kerala, Chandrasekhar highlighted the party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. "The BJP has always been a party of workers, and it will remain so in the future," he stated. Criticising the Left government in Kerala, he questioned how long the state could survive by relying on debt.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also tweeted his congratulations. "Congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected Kerala State President of the BJP, @RajeevRC_X. Looking forward to crossing swords again!"

