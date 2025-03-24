HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Parliament gets Andhra's Araku Coffee stall

Mon, 24 March 2025
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates Araku Coffee stall in Parliament/Courtesy N Chandrababu Naidu on X
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the setting up of an Araku Coffee stall in the Parliament is a moment of pride for all, especially the tribal farmers producing the commodity. 

On Monday, an Araku Coffee stall was inaugurated in the Parliament in New Delhi by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in the presence of Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and others, including Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd vice chairman and managing director Kalpana Kumari. 

"Great news for coffee enthusiasts in the Parliament! You can now enjoy a freshly brewed cup of Araku Coffee right on the premises...This is a moment of pride for all of us, especially our tribal farmers, whose dedication and hard work have brewed Araku Coffee to the highest levels of national acclaim," said Naidu in a post on X. 

The chief minister extended his gratitude to everyone, whose efforts and dedication made this milestone of setting up the stall a reality. 

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing Araku Coffee in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for granting the permission for the stall. 

Recently, Naidu wished for Araku Coffee to gain the status of a Starbucks at the global level. Araku Coffee recently achieved organic certification and managed to tap international markets such as Italy and Germany. 

Further, Andhra Pradesh's GCC, which promotes the tribal origin commodity produced in Paderu area, has inked a deal with Tata Consumer Products to market and sell certified Araku Coffee. -- PTI

