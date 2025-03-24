One killed, three injured in fire at multi-storey building in Mumbai

22:58

File image





The blaze erupted at 4.35 am in the Takshshila Co-operative Housing Society, located on Nathani Road opposite Vidyavihar station, a fire official said.





The blaze affected electric installations, household articles, wooden furniture, AC units and clothes in five flats on the first and second floors of the building, as well as some wooden wall fittings, furniture and shoe racks in the first and second floor lobbies of the structure, he said.





The official said 15 to 20 persons were safely rescued from the building, which comprises a ground floor, podium and 13 floors.





"Security guard Uday Gangan (45) succumbed to injuries at Rajawadi Hospital. Another security guard, Sabhajit Yadav (52) has suffered 25 to 30 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment," he said.





Kamala Ramesh Jain (73) sustained minor burn injury to right hand elbow and Jitendra Ramesh Jain (46) sustained minor burn injury to back of the neck, the official said, adding both have been discharged.





"It was a level-two fire and was brought under control by 7.33 am. The cause of the fire was not yet known," the official added. -- PTI

