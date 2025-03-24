Nagpur violence: HC stays razing houses of accused

17:58





While Khan's two-storey house was razed before the high court passed the order in the afternoon, authorities halted the demolition of the illegal portions of the other accused Yusuf Sheikh's house following the court's directive.





The duo had moved the high court on Monday against the demolition seeking an urgent hearing.





A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Vrushali Joshi heard the pleas.





The bench questioned why the owners of the houses were not given a hearing before demolishing alleged illegal portions.





The action was taken in a high-handedness manner, without giving a hearing to the owners of the property, the bench noted.





Advocate Ashwin Ingole, appearing for Khan, said the court has sought a response from the government and civic authorities and posted the matter for further hearing on April 15. -- PTI

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on Monday ordered a stay on the demolition of the houses of two accused, including Fahim Khan, in the violence case, rapping the administration for "high-handedness".