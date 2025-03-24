HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man accused of love jihad booked for 'I love Pak' post

Mon, 24 March 2025
13:45
A man was booked in Bareilly for allegedly posting "I Love You Pakistan" on social media, an officer said on Monday. 

According to Izzatnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Vijendra Singh, the accused was identified as Tabrez Alam, a resident of Shikarpur Chaudhary Gautia, who made the post on Facebook. The matter was highlighted by "Akhand Bharat Sankalp Nath Nagari 25," a group that on X wrote that the post harmed India's unity and integrity and demanded strict action against Tabrez, Singh said. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for actions deemed contradictory to national integrity, the SHO said. 

Singh said Tabrez had earlier been accused of abducting a Hindu girl. According to a complaint filed by the girl's father, she had left home with jewellery and cash after being allegedly lured by Tabrez. He reportedly took her to Ghaziabad, where he tried to convert and threatened to kill her if she did not comply. Police are yet to find the girl and a hunt is still on for her. PTI

