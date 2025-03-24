HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kunal Kamra show: Sena functionary, 11 others held for ransacking venue

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
13:01
image
Mumbai police on Monday arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at a Mumbai hotel where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra made the controversial traitor' jibe against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, an official said. 

During his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club at the Unicontinental hotel in Khar area, Kamra had referred to Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him. 

Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then boss Uddhav Thackeray. 

"It is not about taking any law in your hands. It is purely about your self-respect. When it comes to elders or respectable citizens of the country, when your elders are targeted, you will target someone of that mentality, Kanal had told reporters Monday morning, a day after he and other Shiv Sena workers ransacked the venue of Kamra's show. Abhi tak toh ye trailer hai, picture abhi baki hai. Whenever you are in Mumbai, you will get a good lesson in Shiv Sena style," Kanal had warned Kamra. 

Kanal said they had told the owner (of Habitat set) that there had been six FIRs against the place (over hosting controversial shows). Kanal and 11 others were arrested on Monday for ransacking the place, a police official said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul: India will be destroyed if RSS takes control of...
LIVE! Rahul: India will be destroyed if RSS takes control of...

BJP vs Cong over DKS' 'changing Constitution' remark
BJP vs Cong over DKS' 'changing Constitution' remark

The Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of parliament, was adjourned on Monday without transacting any business due to a heated exchange between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress over the issue of...

Cash row: Justice Yashwant Varma stripped of judicial work
Cash row: Justice Yashwant Varma stripped of judicial work

The Delhi High Court has withdrawn the judicial work of Justice Yashwant Varma "with immediate effect" after allegations of a large amount of cash being found at his residence following a fire. The Supreme Court had previously uploaded...

Mumbai comedy club shuts down after Kunal Kamra's act
Mumbai comedy club shuts down after Kunal Kamra's act

In an Instagram post on Monday, the studio said: "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us."

Woman jumps from moving train to escape from rape bid
Woman jumps from moving train to escape from rape bid

The woman said after two female passengers who were travelling in same coach de-boarded the train at Alwal railway station, one unidentified man, aged around 25, came near her and demanded sexual favor and when she refused he tried to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD