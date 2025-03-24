HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kamra must apologise to Shinde: Fadnavis

Mon, 24 March 2025
12:25
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis comes out in support of his ally and deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis said that comic Kunal Kamra should apologise for his remarks against the Shiv Sena leader, which prompted party workers to vandalise a studio in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

The CM said that while he is not against comedy, disrespecting someone is not okay. 

"Such low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister is not right," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Shinde is yet to react publicly to the row surrounding comic Kunal Kamra's remarks.


The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show, officials said.

The police also registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show with gaddar (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, as well as a hotel in whose premises the studio is located, they said.

A large number of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the studio is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the police said.

