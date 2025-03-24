HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Judicial work withdrawn from cash-tainted Delhi HC judge

Mon, 24 March 2025
The Delhi High Court on Monday announced that judicial work from Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered after a fire, has been withdrawn with "immediate effect", till further orders. 

The announcement was made in a note issued by the high court. Another note attached to the cause list of the day on the high court's website stated that the court master of division bench-III, which was headed by Justice Varma, will give dates in matters listed before today. 

"In view of the recent events, the judicial work from hon'ble Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma is withdrawn with immediate effect, till further orders," the note released on the court's website under the name of registrar (listing) said. 

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court on March 22 uploaded on its website the inquiry report of Delhi High Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya -- complete with photos and videos -- regarding the alleged discovery of a substantial amount of cash from Justice Varma's residence. Justice Upadhyaya's report to the CJI contains material with regard to official communication that says "four to five semi-burnt sacks of Indian currency notes" were found from the judge's Lutyens' Delhi residence. -- PTI

