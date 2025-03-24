HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
In 'dry' Gujarat, govt earns Rs 94L revenue from liquor sale at GIFT City

Mon, 24 March 2025
19:38
The state government has earned Rs 94.19 lakh in revenue from the sale of liquor to employees working at Gandhinagar-based Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) where alcohol consumption has been permitted since December 30, 2023, the assembly was informed on Monday. 

In a reply to a starred question regarding license given for the sale of liquor at GIFT City asked by Congress MLA Amit Chavda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who holds the Prohibition and Excise portfolio, told the house that as of January 31, 2025, people have consumed 3,324 bulk litre spirit, 470 bulk litre wine, and 19,915 bulk litre beer at the fintech hub. Gujarat is a "dry" state where manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor are prohibited, but the government made an exemption for GIFT City in 2023. 

Liquor sale licences at GIFT City have been given to two entities -- West India Recreation Projects Pvt Ltd and The Grand Mercury, stated the government reply. 

People working at the fintech centre have been allowed to consume alcohol within prescribed norms from December 30, 2023, and licences were given to the two entities on January 9, 2024, and January 10, 2024, respectively. 

The state government has earned a revenue of Rs 94.19 lakh from the sale of liquor at GIFT City, it said. -- PTI

