Hyderabad: Mumbai woman 'assaulted'; forced into prostitution; rescued

After receiving a distress call on Dial-100 from the woman, a police team reached the premises, unlocked the door, and rescued her on Sunday.





However, the three women who had allegedly assaulted her had already fled.





Asked about reports suggesting that the victim was a Bollywood or TV actress, police clarified that she had previously worked in a nightclub in Dubai for two years.





In her complaint to the Masab Tank Police Station, the victim stated that she was invited to Hyderabad under the pretext of opening a clothing showroom and was promised Rs 20,000.





However, after she arrived, the promised payment was withheld, and she was allegedly forced into prostitution, police said.





A man from Mumbai believed to be a mediator, had sent the woman to Hyderabad, a police official said, adding that teams were actively searching for the accused.





Based on her complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 (PITA), and further investigation is underway. -- PTI

