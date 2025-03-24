Gold ETFs Shine Under Gilded Sky

09:49

All that glitters is gold





In January, investments in gold-tracking ETFs had surged to a record Rs 3,751 crore, four times the average inflow over the previous year.





Gold ETF inflows have climbed steadily over the past year, driven by rising gold prices and a favourable tax change in Budget 2024.





Gold was India's top-performing asset class in 2024, and if the rally holds, investors could see solid returns in 2025 as well.





Gold crossed $3,000 per ounce in the international market for the first time on March 15, as global economic uncertainty and trade war concerns pushed demand higher. In dollar terms, gold has gained 14 per cent since the start of 2024.The equity market's correction since October may have also steered some flows towards gold.





Rising inflows and higher gold prices have nearly doubled the assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs over the past year. As of February 2025, AUM stood at Rs 55,677 crore.







-- Abhishek Kumar, Business Standard The Indian market is currently demonstrating strong investment interest in gold, and it is expected that central banks and ETF investors will continue to drive demand in 2025, according to the Motilal Oswal Private Wealth February 2025 Alpha Strategist Report.

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) saw a dip in demand in February but still pulled in nearly Rs 2,000 crore in net inflows, the second-highest monthly tally on record.