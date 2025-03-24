FIR against Kamra, 40 Shinde Sainiks booked for vandalism

09:35





The police also registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Habitat Studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show with "gaddar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was filmed, as well as a hotel in whose premises the studio is located, they said. A large number of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the studio is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the police said. Notably, the Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show had been filmed.





After a video went viral showing Kamra allegedly using defamatory words against Shinde, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel lodged a police complaint. Based on the complaint, the MIDC police here registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the early hours of Monday against Kamra under various Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) actions, including 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(2) (defamation), an official said. In the nearly 2-minute video, Kamra also mocked the ruling NCP and Shiv Sena, the MIDC police station official said, adding an investigation was underway.

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show, officials said.