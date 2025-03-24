Calling a gaddar a gaddar is not attack on anyone: Uddhav

14:56

Eknath Shinde is yet to react to the row





Thackeray said that calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar' was not an attack on anyone. "I don't think Kunal Kamra said anything wrong. Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar' is not an attack on anyone. Kunal Kamra has said the truth; he has expressed what people feel," Thackeray said while addressing the media.





Defending Kunal Kamra's freedom of expression, Thackeray added, "He has said the truth, so there is no question of infringement of freedom of expression. Hear the full song (from Kunal Kamra's show) and make others hear it too."





He sharply criticised the rival Shiv Sena faction, saying, "Eliminate Satyamev Jayate and make Gaddamev Jayate."





The UBT Sena Chief further stated that his unit of the Shiv Sena has nothing to do with the vandalism that happened at the Habitat Comedy Club and that it was done by "Gaddar Sena". "Shiv Sena (UBT) has nothing to do with this attack; this has been done by 'gaddar sena'. Those who have 'gaddari' in their blood can never be a Shiv Sainik," he said.





Earlier on Sunday night, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers vandalised a Mumbai venue following Kamra's stand-up special, which allegedly made disparaging remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

