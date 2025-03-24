HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BMC inspects studio at centre of Kunal Kamra row

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
22:35
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
The studio in Khar in which stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra filmed his show containing the controversial "traitor" jibe at Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the basement in which it has been created were on Monday checked by Mumbai's civic body. 

The action by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation came a day after Habitat studio and Unicontinental hotel where it is located were ransacked late Sunday night by irate Shiv Sainiks. 

"The basement structure has not been not razed as yet. We have taken measurements of the basement where the studio has been set up. We razed a temporary structure in the open space of the hotel," an official said. 

Earlier, the BMC official had said that they razed the structure of the basement, where the studio was created. 

On Monday, Habitat Studio announced they were shutting down after Shiv Sena workers vandalised its premises. 

In an Instagram post, the studio said, "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us." 

The studio said artists are "solely responsible for their views and creative choices" and it has never been involved in the content performed by them. 

"But recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are the proxy for the performer", it said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Du Plessis out for 29; DC sink further
IPL 2025 Updates: Du Plessis out for 29; DC sink further

LIVE! Shimla school drops pre-Eid festivities after threat
LIVE! Shimla school drops pre-Eid festivities after threat

SC collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer
SC collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer

The Supreme Court collegium has confirmed the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court. This decision comes after an inquiry was initiated against Justice Varma regarding the alleged...

Cash row: Plea in SC for FIR against Delhi HC judge
Cash row: Plea in SC for FIR against Delhi HC judge

A plea in the Supreme Court of India seeks a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over the alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The plea challenges a...

FIR against Kamra over Shinde remark; 12 Sainiks arrested
FIR against Kamra over Shinde remark; 12 Sainiks arrested

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show. The police also registered a case against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD