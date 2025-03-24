HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

About 18 lakh new registrations made under ESI scheme in Jan

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
19:46
image
A total of 18.19 lakh new employees were added under the ESI scheme in January, a year-on-year rise of 2.34 percent, an official statement said on Monday. 

Of this, 8.67 lakh employees up to the age group of 25 years constituted 47.66 percent of the new registrations, ministry of labour & employment said in a statement. 

"The provisional payroll data of ESIC reveals that 18,19,219 new employees have been added in the month of January 2025," it said. 

In January last year, 17,77,480 registration were made under the scheme. The statement said 3.65 lakh female employees enrolled in the ESI scheme in January 2025. 

Besides, a total of 85 transgender employees have got registered under the ESI scheme in January 2025 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society. 

As per the statement, 27,805 new establishments were brought under the social security ambit of the ESI scheme in January 2025, ensuring social security to more workers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Pant, Pooran perish as DC fight back
IPL 2025 Updates: Pant, Pooran perish as DC fight back

LIVE! Justice Varma's transfer: Bar body on strike from Tue
LIVE! Justice Varma's transfer: Bar body on strike from Tue

Nagpur violence: HC stays razing houses of 2 accused
Nagpur violence: HC stays razing houses of 2 accused

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has ordered a stay on the demolition of the houses of two accused, including Fahim Khan, in the violence case, criticizing the administration for "high-handedness." The court questioned why the...

SC collegium confirms Justice Varma's Allahabad transfer
SC collegium confirms Justice Varma's Allahabad transfer

The Supreme Court collegium has confirmed the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court. This decision comes after an inquiry was initiated against Justice Varma regarding the alleged...

Is Kunal Kamra obsessed with controversies?
Is Kunal Kamra obsessed with controversies?

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has once again found himself at the center of a controversy, this time for his comments about Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Kamra has been a controversial figure for years, with his...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD