Aaditya: Kamra didn't take names, why is Shinde stung?

"Yesterday, I saw Kunal Kamra's clip, after the protest, after the vandalism. The question arises when did Eknath Shinde's workers decide that he is a traitor and a thief? Because he has not taken anyone's name, he must have been talking about someone. Why did they get hurt? ...Will the Chief Minister stop the hooliganism he is doing? The whole country, the whole world knows who the traitor and the thief is...





"Many times Kunal Kamra has talked about us, about so many people, about Modi sahab as well, but no one reacted like this...The Chief Minister said that those who committed vandalism in Nagpur will be made to compensate for the loss. Will those who vandalized yesterday be made to compensate for the loss? The CM should open his eyes and see who is undermining him. Is it the opposition or his friends?..." Aditya Thackeray said.





The junior Thackeray questioned whether an international concert would be held after the vandalization of Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show was filmed. "The words thief and traitor have been spoken in the poem. When did the gang of thieves decide that it is Eknath Shinde? His MP has compared him to a snake. Will the international concert be held after this vandalism? Activists have proven that Eknath Shinde is a thief and a traitor," Thackeray said.





"I condemn Mhaske; they should not have compared him to a snake. For the first time, it is seen that MPs are threatening, just like the Taliban used to threaten. We are talking about law and order. Who is underlining the Home Department?" he said.





Further attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, he said "Whether or not the Chief Minister will put a check on Taporigiri or not is also a question, There is no need for supari etc, Kunal Kamra has also criticized us." "Yesterday too, Kamra criticized Modi, But no one has reacted this much. The Chief Minister should open his eyes and see who is undermining him," he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray on Monday likened Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MP's threat to standup artiste Kunal Kamra with the Taliban after his remarks during a show in Mumbai triggered a massive row.