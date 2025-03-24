HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aaditya: Kamra didn't take names, why is Shinde stung?

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
15:38
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray on Monday likened Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MP's threat to standup artiste Kunal Kamra with the Taliban after his remarks during a show in Mumbai triggered a massive row. 

"Yesterday, I saw Kunal Kamra's clip, after the protest, after the vandalism. The question arises when did Eknath Shinde's workers decide that he is a traitor and a thief? Because he has not taken anyone's name, he must have been talking about someone. Why did they get hurt? ...Will the Chief Minister stop the hooliganism he is doing? The whole country, the whole world knows who the traitor and the thief is... 

"Many times Kunal Kamra has talked about us, about so many people, about Modi sahab as well, but no one reacted like this...The Chief Minister said that those who committed vandalism in Nagpur will be made to compensate for the loss. Will those who vandalized yesterday be made to compensate for the loss? The CM should open his eyes and see who is undermining him. Is it the opposition or his friends?..." Aditya Thackeray said. 

The junior Thackeray questioned whether an international concert would be held after the vandalization of Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, where Kamra's show was filmed. "The words thief and traitor have been spoken in the poem. When did the gang of thieves decide that it is Eknath Shinde? His MP has compared him to a snake. Will the international concert be held after this vandalism? Activists have proven that Eknath Shinde is a thief and a traitor," Thackeray said. 

"I condemn Mhaske; they should not have compared him to a snake. For the first time, it is seen that MPs are threatening, just like the Taliban used to threaten. We are talking about law and order. Who is underlining the Home Department?" he said. 

Further attacking Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, he said "Whether or not the Chief Minister will put a check on Taporigiri or not is also a question, There is no need for supari etc, Kunal Kamra has also criticized us." "Yesterday too, Kamra criticized Modi, But no one has reacted this much. The Chief Minister should open his eyes and see who is undermining him," he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Will apologise but...: Kunal Kamra
LIVE! Will apologise but...: Kunal Kamra

Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row
Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row

"Kamra merely expressed his views. He stated the facts and voiced the public opinion," Thackeray told reporters at Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai.

BJP vs Cong over DKS' 'changing Constitution' remark
BJP vs Cong over DKS' 'changing Constitution' remark

The Rajya Sabha, India's upper house of parliament, was adjourned on Monday without transacting any business due to a heated exchange between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Congress over the issue of...

Was RG Kar incident gangrape, Calcutta HC asks CBI
Was RG Kar incident gangrape, Calcutta HC asks CBI

The Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to produce the case diary related to its investigation into the rape-murder of an on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital. The court questioned the CBI about the possibility of gang rape or...

'Anti-India' slogans: SC seeks Maha reply to contempt plea
'Anti-India' slogans: SC seeks Maha reply to contempt plea

The Supreme Court has directed a Maharashtra authority to respond to a man's plea for initiating contempt action against it after his properties were demolished for allegedly raising anti-India slogans during a cricket match. The...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD