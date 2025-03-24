HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

133 aircraft of various airlines grounded: Union Minister

Mon, 24 March 2025
Share:
22:10
File image
File image
A total of 133 aircraft are grounded of the total 813 aircraft in the fleet of various domestic airlines, Parliament was informed on Monday. 

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha also said that of the remaining 680 operational aircraft, 319 belong to IndiGo while 198 planes are in the fleet of Air India and 101 with Air India Express. 

The rest planes are spread across other airlines, the minister said. 

He also said that Indian carriers have placed orders for a total of 1,359 new aircraft in the previous two years, of which 999 new aircraft orders were placed in 2023 and 360 new orders in 2024. 

Currently, 680 aircraft are operational for passenger travel and 133 are grounded spread across various airlines, Mohol said. 

Regarding regulations for maximum permissible age for aircraft, the minister said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has not prescribed guidelines specifying life for an aircraft to fly in India. 

Aircraft are considered airworthy provided the maintenance is as per approved schedule laid down by the manufacturer, he said in his written reply. 

Aircraft registered in India may operate as long as type certificate is valid to the type of Aircraft and the aircraft is under production/maintenance support provided by manufacturer for the continuous operation of the aircraft, according to the minister. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Du Plessis out for 29; DC sink further
IPL 2025 Updates: Du Plessis out for 29; DC sink further

LIVE! Shimla school drops pre-Eid festivities after threat
LIVE! Shimla school drops pre-Eid festivities after threat

SC collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer
SC collegium recommends Justice Varma's transfer

The Supreme Court collegium has confirmed the transfer of Delhi High Court Justice Yashwant Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court. This decision comes after an inquiry was initiated against Justice Varma regarding the alleged...

Cash row: Plea in SC for FIR against Delhi HC judge
Cash row: Plea in SC for FIR against Delhi HC judge

A plea in the Supreme Court of India seeks a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over the alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The plea challenges a...

FIR against Kamra over Shinde remark; 12 Sainiks arrested
FIR against Kamra over Shinde remark; 12 Sainiks arrested

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show. The police also registered a case against...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD