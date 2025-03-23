Muslim body announces agitation against waqf bill

17:22

A statement issued by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of the said," Following a massive and successful protest in Delhi on March 17, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.





SQR Ilyas, spokesperson of AIMPLB and Convener of the Action Committee Against the Waqf Bill, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Board to all Muslim organizations, civil society groups, and leaders from Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, and other minority communities.





"Without the grace of Allah and the united support of these groups, the success of the Delhi demonstration would not have been possible," he said.





He also extended thanks to the opposition parties and Members of Parliament who not only participated in large numbers but also firmly rejected the proposed legislation.





The statement stated that the AIMPLB's 31-member action committee has resolved to adopt all constitutional, legal, and democratic means to "oppose" what it has termed a "controversial, discriminatory, and damaging" bill.





"As part of the first phase of the agitation, large protest sit-ins have been planned in front of the state assemblies in Patna on March 26 and Vijayawada on March 29"





It said that the senior leadership of the AIMPLB, along with representatives of national and state-level religious and social organizations, will participate in these demonstrations. -- ANI

